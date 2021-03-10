Countdown for staging of ‘Parva’

Theatre repertoire Rangayana is all set to stage S.L. Bhyrappa’s ‘Parva’ adapted to theatre.
The play will be staged on March 12, 13 and 14 and the production is a dream-come-true of Rangayana, its director Addanda C. Cariappa told media persons here on Wednesday. The rehearsals are on since the last six months and apart from 12 senior Rangayana artistes, 25 amateur stage performers and a team of technicians are working for its production and the shows, lasting nearly 7.30 hours, will commence at 10 a.m. and conclude at 6.30 p.m., he added.
Arrangements are in place for lunch and tea break for the benefit of the audience and 70 per cent of the tickets for all the three special shows have been sold out. Tickets are available for sale at the counter at Rangayana and can also be procured online.
Speaking on Rangayana activities during the pandemic, Mr. Cariappa said apart from the rehearsal and production of ‘Parva,’ the theatre repertory has also launched theatre education in association with Karnataka State Dr.Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University and the first semester concluded on February 28.
Theatre personality Prakash Belwadi, who adapted the novel to the stage and prepared the script, was also present.
