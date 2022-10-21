Countdown for LVM3 mission to commence on October 22 midnight

LVM3 mission will launch 36 OneWeb Gen-1 satellites

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 21, 2022 22:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

An image posted by ISRO on Twitter on October 14 of the final vehicle checks being done ahead of the launch of 36 satellites. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The countdown for Indian Space Research Organisation’s Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) mission, which will launch 36 OneWeb Gen-1 satellites, will begin on Saturday, October 22, midnight.

The LVM3 launch will take place at 12.07 a.m. on Sunday, October 23, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The countdown will start 24 hours before the launch.

Dedicated commercial satellite

“LVM3 is the dedicated commercial satellite mission of New Space India Limited (NISL), a central public sector enterprise under the Department of Space. With this launch, LVM3 is making its entry into the global commercial launch service market,” said ISRO.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
Chandrayaan-3 set for August 2023 launch: ISRO chairman

It is the first LVM3 dedicated commercial launch on demand through NSIL. This contract with M/s OneWeb is a historic milestone for NSIL and ISRO, as LVM3 is making its entry into the global commercial launch service market, it added.

This mission is being undertaken as part of the commercial arrangement entered into between NSIL and OneWeb Ltd, a UK based company.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Global connectivity needs

As part of this mission, 36 OneWeb Gen-1 satellites, meant for global connectivity needs, will be launched from the spaceport into a circular low earth orbit of 601 km altitude with an inclination of 87.4 degree.

OneWeb is a global communication network powered from space, enabling connectivity for governments, business and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites. Bharti Enterprise is a major investor and shareholder in OneWeb.

This mission is also significant as it is the first multi-satellite mission of LVM3 to Low Earth Orbit and the first Indian launch with 6 tonne payload.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
space programme
satellite technology
ISRO
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app