Countdown for LVM3 mission to commence on October 22 midnight

An image posted by ISRO on Twitter on October 14 of the final vehicle checks being done ahead of the launch of 36 satellites. | Photo Credit: PTI

The countdown for Indian Space Research Organisation’s Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) mission, which will launch 36 OneWeb Gen-1 satellites, will begin on Saturday, October 22, midnight.

The LVM3 launch will take place at 12.07 a.m. on Sunday, October 23, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The countdown will start 24 hours before the launch.

Dedicated commercial satellite

“LVM3 is the dedicated commercial satellite mission of New Space India Limited (NISL), a central public sector enterprise under the Department of Space. With this launch, LVM3 is making its entry into the global commercial launch service market,” said ISRO.

It is the first LVM3 dedicated commercial launch on demand through NSIL. This contract with M/s OneWeb is a historic milestone for NSIL and ISRO, as LVM3 is making its entry into the global commercial launch service market, it added.

This mission is being undertaken as part of the commercial arrangement entered into between NSIL and OneWeb Ltd, a UK based company.

Global connectivity needs

As part of this mission, 36 OneWeb Gen-1 satellites, meant for global connectivity needs, will be launched from the spaceport into a circular low earth orbit of 601 km altitude with an inclination of 87.4 degree.

OneWeb is a global communication network powered from space, enabling connectivity for governments, business and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites. Bharti Enterprise is a major investor and shareholder in OneWeb.

This mission is also significant as it is the first multi-satellite mission of LVM3 to Low Earth Orbit and the first Indian launch with 6 tonne payload.