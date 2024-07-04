Counselling system to be adopted for transfer of sub-registrars to curb corruption and lobbying

In a move aimed at cracking down on corruption, influence/lobbying, and ensuring transparency in transfers, the Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to adopt a counselling system for transfer of sub-registrars, senior registration officers, and first division assistants of the Stamp and Registration Department.

As many of the sub-registrars have continued to hold postings for more than five years during the last eight years in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, and Ramanagara districts that come under the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) and in 10 city corporations of the State, a Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah decided to adopt counselling system for transfer of officials posted at sub-registrar offices in cities where there is more real estate business and registration of properties.

Of 257 sub-registrar offices in Karnataka, 51 are in Bengaluru Urban, and Rural, and Ramanagara districts.

Briefing on the Cabinet decisions, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil said that sub-registrars, senior registration officers, and first division assistants holding posting for more than four years during the last five years in 10 city corporations would also be shunted out through counselling system.

Similarly, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department has decided to introduce counselling for transfer of senior PDOs, PDOs, gram panchayat secretaries, rural development assistants of Grade I and II, and second division clerks.

City projects

The Cabinet cleared ₹2,000 crore for projects under the Mahatma Gandhi Vikas Yojana to be implemented in 10 city corporations of the State for undertaking smart city projects.

It has appointed Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation as a nodal agency for implementing projects of the Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation under the Comprehensive Environmental Plan for Mining Impact Zone. The projects are for development of infrastructure in four mining-affected districts of Ballari, Vijayanagara, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru. A sum of ₹3,431.86 crore has been approved for four districts.

The Cabinet rejected recommendations on holding polls to rural and urban local bodies by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms given by a commission headed by K. Bhakthavatsala, former judge of the Karnataka High Court.

It decided to continue the existing system of conducting polls of rural local bodies by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and urban local bodies by the Urban Development Department.

Among other decisions, the number of years of service required to promote Assistant Conservator of Forest to Deputy Conservator of Forest has been reduced from five to three years. The term of the 5th State Finance Commission was extended till February 2025. It also approved ₹53.66 crore for setting up laboratories in Namma Clinics in urban areas, ₹30 crore for Karnataka Examinations Authority building, and ₹84.58 crore for providing kitchen items for Indira Canteens.