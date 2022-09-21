Corporators want ban on heavy vehicles during the day in Ballari

The agitating corporators said that the district administration and the city police have completely failed to control the chaos on roads

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
September 21, 2022 20:21 IST

City Corporation Council members, along with residents, staging a protest outside the Traffic Police Station by blocking the State Highway in Ballari on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Sridhar Kavali

Supported by Ballari residents, members of the Ballari City Corporation Council, led by Mayor Rajeshwari and member Prabhanjan Kumar, blocked the State Highway in front of the Traffic Police Station in the city on Wednesday as a token protest against what they said traffic mismanagement by the police.

The agitating corporators said that the district administration and the city police have completely failed to control the chaos on roads that has led to frequent road accidents and loss of lives.

“Heavy trucks move into the city, especially through the APMC Circle, during the day. As many as three accidents have been reported from the same area in the last three months. Recently, three of a family lost their lives in one of these accidents,” Mr. Prabhanjan Kumar, who represents Ward 3 in the civic body, said during the agitation.

“Parents spend restless time as they are not sure of their children’s safe return from schools in view of speeding trucks in the city,” he added.

Ms. Rajeshwari firmly demanded that the administration prevent heavy trucks from entering the city during the day and designate specific locations for their parking.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Shekharappa, who met the agitators, convinced them and took their leaders to the Traffic Police Station to discuss the matter in detail. He pointed out that the space allotted for trucks to park inside the city is the problem and asked the civic body to shift it to the outskirts.

“The corporation should shift the truck stand to the outskirts of the city. If the civic body is cooperative, we are ready to address the issue on priority basis,” Mr. Shekharappa said.

A memorandum was later submitted to Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati and Superintendent Saidulu Adavat.

Deputy Mayor Mubina B., corporation members Ramanjaneyalu, Mallangi Nandish, Rajashekhar, Kumber, Jabbar, Peram Vivek and others participated in the agitation.

