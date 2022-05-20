Councillors stage dharna  

A section of councillors from the Congress staged a demonstration in front of the Mayor’s office on Friday and raised slogans against Pratap Simha, MP.

The provocation for the protest was the statement by Mr. Simha that the public should lay siege to the houses of local councillors if they fail to take up civic works in their respective constituency. The councillors led by former Mayor Ayub Khan, also raised slogans against Mayor Sunanda Palanetra

Speaking to the media, the Mayor said perhaps the MP was irked by complaints related to civic issues and requests to attend to works that was in the purview of the councillors.