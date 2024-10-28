Councillors now decide to find land for new graveyards as issue rocks HDMC meeting

The issue of shortage of space in graveyards rocked the monthly council meeting of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) in Dharwad on Monday with councillors cutting across party lines urging the municipal corporation to identify land for the construction of new graveyards in the twin cities.

The councillors in unison said that if no requisite steps are taken to address the shortage of graveyards, then people in the twin cities will be forced to take the extreme step of burying the dead on the corporation premises.

Raising the issue during the monthly council meeting in Dharwad, Congress councillor Suvarna Kallakauntla highlighted the sorry state of the graveyards located on Gadag Road in Hubballi where buried bodies are being pulled out by stray dogs and body parts are found strewn across the graveyard.

Narrating the disturbing scenes at the graveyard, she demanded immediate steps to identify land and construct new graveyards to facilitate burial with dignity.

Concurring with her, several ruling party members from the BJP said that the graveyards at Bhairidevarkoppa, Dharwad, Gamangatti and in Hubballi are facing a similar problem.

Emphasising the need for immediate action to build new graveyards within a year, they said that if it is not done, residents might bring the dead to be buried on the corporation premises in protest.

Taking serious note of the issue, Mayor Ramanna Badiger directed Municipal Commissioner Eshwar Ullagaddi to constitute a team to identify municipal or government land and submit a report. Based on the report, a suitable proposal will be sent to the government, he said.

When Ms. Suvarna Kallakuntla pointed out that a three-acre land is available on Gadag Road and there is a need for passing a resolution to turn it into a graveyard, the Mayor promised to visit the site and place the issue before the next general body meeting for approval.

Survey on hold

The municipal council meeting also discussed at length the proposal on carrying out a Geographic Information System (GIS) survey aimed at widening the property tax net of the municipal corporation and finally, resolved to put the survey on hold and instead, organise further discussion before inviting tenders for the project.

After senior councillors Veeranna Savadi and Thippanna Majjagi sought details on the proposal, the municipal officials told the House that a GIS survey is inevitable to bring more unauthorised property under the tax net.

They said that while HDMC received ₹180 crore as property tax from 3.39 lakh property, the estimation is that there are more unauthorised property in the municipal limits.

They said that a GIS survey through LiDAR machine will help double the revenue. They said that as drone survey will require over one year to be completed, survey using LiDAR machine can be completed in 10 days.

As many as three agencies, including one from Dubai, have shown interest in the project but the estimated cost is around ₹24 crore, they said.

However, the council is divided over the issue of spending ₹24 crore for the project, as the corporation is facing funds crunch at the moment.

Ultimately, the Mayor ruled that the matter will be discussed further before floating the tender.

When Mr. Viranna Savadi raised the issue of 17.1 acre Defence land near Vishweshwar Nagar in Hubballi because of which works on extending basic amenities to residents has been delayed, Mr. Eshwar Ullagaddi informed the House that during the discussion, the Defence officials conveyed that they will hand over the land provided the corporation paid the market price for it or provide an alternative land in lieu of the land, matching the current market rate.

Ultimately, the meeting resolved to send a proposal to the government on providing alternative land to the Defence Ministry.

Adjournment

The meeting witnessed chaos for some time forcing an adjournment also after BJP councillors said that the State government has no funds for development because of which contractors bills have been kept pending.

In protest, councillors of the Congress rushed to the well of the House forcing the Mayor to adjourn the meeting for 10 minutes.

