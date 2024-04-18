ADVERTISEMENT

Councillor’s daughter stabbed to death on campus in Hubballi

April 18, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking incident, Neha Hiremath, daughter of councillor of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, was stabbed to death on the campus of her college in Hubballi on Thursday.

The assailant is said to be an acquaintance of the young girl who was studying in first year MCA at KLE Technological University in Hubballi.

The assailant reportedly stabbed her multiple times and left her profusely bleeding. Some of the students and staff of the university immediately rushed her to hospital, where she died of injuries.

On getting information, Congress MLA Prasad Abbayya rushed to KIMS Hospital and consoled the family members. Sources said that a youth has been taken into custody but the authorities have not revealed any details so far.

