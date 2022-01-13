Councillors at loggerheads with Mayor over fund utilisation

MYSURU

13 January 2022 21:45 IST

Crux of issue is choice of roads for repair work

Mayor Sunanda Palanethra has expressed concern that ₹25 crore released as a grant under Special Finance Commission to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) could lapse in case there was no cooperation from the elected representatives.

The Mayor appeared besieged and cornered with no support even from her own party (BJP) many of whom have sought a revision of the works.

The crux of the issue revolves around the utilisation of Mayor grants for road repairs and this has left the elected representatives divided over the identification of specific streets to be taken up with the funds.

They have questioned the rationale behind the choice of roads and have written to the Deputy Commissioner to withhold the amount pending a revision of the plan.

Ms. Sunanda Palanethra said she was piqued over the attitude of the elected representatives including those from her own party for stopping the works. ‘’I had sought ₹50 crore against which ₹25 crore has already been released. The remaining amount was slated for release after finalisation of tenders but there are objections to the works and hence even the ₹25 crore released may lapse’’, she said.

‘’It has been almost 2 years since any major works have been taken up by the MCC due to COVID-19 and I was hopeful of sprucing up the roads. These works were besides the repairs being taken up by the MCC on its own’’, according to Ms. Palanethra. But it is unfortunate that the elected representatives have written to the DC and have asked him to withhold the funds which is demoralising, the Mayor added.

The roads in Mysuru are riddled with potholes due to incessant rains that lashed till the first week of December. The MCC on its part delayed the repair works citing inclement weather but now that the rains have ceased, politics have erupted over funds utilisation.