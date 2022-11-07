Councillor among four arrested in connection with a brawl

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
November 07, 2022 19:45 IST

The Gokul Road Police of Hubballi have arrested four people, including municipal councillor Chetan Hirekerur, in connection with a brawl in Hubballi on Sunday night.

Chetan Hirekerur and three others have been accused of picking up a quarrel over a petty issue and assaulting a youth at a restaurant on Gokul Road on Sunday night.

Based on a complaint filed by Basavaraj Chandavarkar, a resident of Mangala Oni, the Gokul Road Police registered a case and arrested the accused.

In his complaint, Basavaraj Chandavarkar has said that Chetan Hirekerur and his associates assaulted and abused him and hit him with a liquor bottle.

He has also said in the complaint that he was issued a life threat.

Rohit Hirekerur, Sahadev Hirekerur and Prakash are the other accused. This is not the first time that the councillor, who won as an Independent candidate in the municipal council election, has been arrested by the police. A few months ago, he was arrested on the charge of assisting a kidnap. He was then released on bail.

