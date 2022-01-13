Council to seek funds from government for office renovation

PWD asked to provide sufficient office space for Council employees

The Legislative Council has decided to seek additional funds from the State government for renovating its congested offices and to make arrangements for storingCouncil records and documents in the Vidhana Soudha.

Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Thursday directed the senior officials of the government, particularly in the Public Works Department, to make arrangements for providing sufficient office space for employees of the Council. The council has 270 staff.

Mr. Horatti and PWD Additional Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goyal inspected the Council Secretariat and assured Council staff that sufficient space would be provided for them to discharge their duties without difficulties.

The Council Secretariat has little space to store its records and other materials. The Chairman also instructed the PWD officials to provide space in the Secretariat for storage of records of the Council proceedings and other documents.

With the rising cases of the pandemic, Mr. Horatti told the Council staff to follow COVID-19 norms strictly without any compromise. The Chairman also directed the staff to maintain hygiene in the Secretariat.

Mr. Horatti also planned to bring out a postal stamp to mark the 115thyear of the Council next year.