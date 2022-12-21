Council to elect Deputy Chairman on Friday

December 21, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The election to the post of Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council is scheduled to be held at Suvarna Soudha on Friday. While the BJP is expected to field M.K. Pranesh, the Congress will be fielding Aravind Arali as it’s candidate.

Congress Chief Whip in the Legislative Council Prakash Rathod said the party did not field a candidate for the post of Chairman of Legislative Council, facilitating the unanimous election of BJP’s Basavaraj Horatti. “The BJP should be magnanimous and return the courtesy,” he remarked.