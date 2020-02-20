Council: Ruckus over sedition charge in Bidar school case

Bengaluru

20 February 2020 23:30 IST

Opposition Congress and JD(S) members in the Legislative Council on Thursday created a ruckus demanding that sedition charges slapped against the principal and the mother of the child who enacted a play in Shaheen School, Bidar, be withdrawn.

Shouting slogans, members staged a dharna in the well of House before lunch break and continued it after the House proceedings resumed. The members, led by Opposition Leader in the Council S.R. Patil, alleged that the government had wrongly invoked the provisions of sedition in this case. “This case does not amount to waging a war against the government,” he asserted.

‘False information’

Congress member Jaimala alleged that the government had submitted false information in the affidavit stating that the police were not in uniform when they questioned the children. “We have photographs to prove you wrong,” she said.

Amid the din, Home Minister S.R. Bommai submitted his reply to the the discussion on the CAA, the NRC, and sedition. “You cannot dictate the affidavit to the government. This is not the first time a case has been slapped against a teacher. We understand your sentiments, but we cannot withdraw the case now as the matter is before the court,” he said.

Stating that further discussion on the subject would be sub judice, the Home Minister said, “We cannot interfere once the investigation starts. The case has been posted to March 9 and let the court decide on it. We will abide by the court order.”

Not satisfied with his reply, the Opposition members later staged a walkout.