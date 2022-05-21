Council, Rajya Sabha tickets | Basavraj Bommai, Congress leaders return without meeting party bigwigs

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. file | Photo Credit: PTI

May 21, 2022 21:29 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as well as Congress leaders D.K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, who had gone to Delhi to speak to top leaders of their respective parties in the hope of discussing Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha tickets, returned without meeting them.

With May 24 being the last date to file nominations for Council polls scheduled on June 3, all parties are expected to announce names of candidates on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shah on phone

The Chief Minister, who returned from Delhi on Saturday, told reporters in the national capital earlier that he could not meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah due to his busy schedule but spoke to him over phone. He said that he has already given him the list of candidates for the MLC and Rajya Sabha elections.

On Mr. Shah’s direction, Mr. Bommai met the BJP national general secretary and party’s Karnataka in charge Arun Singh and had a detailed discussion with him. “We only discussed the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha elections. The issue of Cabinet expansion did not come up. I have apprised him about the discussions held at the recent State core committee meeting. He has said that he would take the decision at the earliest,” Mr. Bommai said.

He asserted that the issue of Cabinet expansion could not be taken up as deliberations had to be focussed on elections to BBMP and local bodies in the backdrop of Supreme Court order in this regard.

Regarding the delay in carrying out the Cabinet expansion, he said it was the “internal matter” of the BJP. When he was reminded about his statement earlier this month that it would be done shortly, the Chief Minister said: “I did say that the cabinet expansion will take place in two to three days but in the meantime, the Supreme Court verdict on the BBMP elections has come.”

“I went to Delhi for the discussion as May 24 is the last day for filing nominations for Legislative Council polls. Decisions have to be made urgently. Also, May 31 is the last day for filing nominations for Rajya Sabha elections,” he said.

Congress discussion

Meanwhile, sources said Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Siddaramaah met Randeep Surjewala, Congress General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, and other leaders.

Mr. Siddaramaiah told reporters in Delhi that they did not meet AICC president Sonia Gandhi. “We discussed in general about probable candidates for Council seats. About those who have been loyal to the party and who have worked towards strengthening the party,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said although Rajya Sabha election was also discussed, the main focus was on Council tickets. Sources said both Mr. Siddaramaiah and the KPCC president have left Delhi. A final decision on the candidates is likely to be announced in a day.

Elections to seven Council seats will be held on June 3, and the biennial elections to four seats of the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka on June 10.

CM leaves for Davos today

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is leaving for Davos on Sunday where he will represent Karnataka at the summit of the World Economic Forum.

Mr. Bommai said he will participate in the main sessions on environment and economy of the World Economic Forum meet on May 23 and May 24 and return to Bengaluru on May 26. “I will also meet around 18 multinational industrialists and businessmen from different countries at our Karnataka pavilion put up at the summit. I will meet them in the wake of Invest Karnataka being organised in November,” he said.

He said he will be accompanied by Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani and senior officials.