  Council polls: Vatal Nagaraj also enters fray

A total of eight persons including Congress candidate Madhu Made Gowda and pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj entered the fray for the elections to the Legislative Council from South Graduates constituency on Wednesday, the penultimate day for filing nominations.

While Mr. Madhu Madegowda filed three sets of nomination papers, Mr. Vatal Nagaraj filed his nomination papers as a candidate of the Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha.

The others joining the fray include Prasanna N., who is supported by Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS), and Vinay N.S., who was also an aspirant for the BJP ticket.

Arun Kumar, Puttaswamy, Ravindra J.C. and Veerabhadraswamy filed their nomination papers as independents.

While Thursday is the last date for filing nominations, scrutiny will be held on May 27, Friday. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is May 30.