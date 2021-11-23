Council polls: Thimmaiah is Congress candidate

He is a former secretary of KPCC and had served as District Health Officer in Mysuru

The Congress on Monday announced D. Thimmaiah as the candidate for the Legislative Council elections from the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar local authorities’ constituency, replacing R. Dharmasena, sitting MLC.

Mr. Thimmaiah is a former secretary of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and had served as District Health Officer in Mysuru.

Mr. Thimmaiah, who called on former Chief Minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Monday, is expected to file his nomination papers on Tuesday, which is the last date for nominations for the elections scheduled on December 10.

Mr. Thimmaiah belongs to the SC “left” category. The announcement of only Mr. Thimmaiah’s name has rested all speculation over the possibility of two candidates from the Congress.

With 10 aspirants, a few had tried to bring pressure on the party leadership to field two candidates.

While the BJP has already announced Raghu Kautilya, who lost the last elections narrowly, the JD(S) leaders remained closeted in a meeting on Monday night.

However, former zilla panchayat member C.N. Manje Gowda, who quit the Congress, joined the JD(S) on Monday evening in the presence of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Though Mr. Gowda is an aspirant for the party ticket, he said he was joining the JD(S) unconditionally.

Meanwhile, sitting JD(S) MLC Sandesh Nagaraj, who had publicly declared his plans to quit the party and seek the BJP ticket, met Mr. Kumaraswamy.

However, earlier in the day when Mr. Kumaraswamy was asked about Mr. Nagaraj’s efforts to secure the JD(S) ticket after he was refused one by the BJP, he told reporters that Mr. Nagaraj had left the party three years ago. JD(S) leaders said the party candidate will file the nomination papers on Tuesday.

About 6,500 members of gram panchayats, town panchayats, town municipal councils, city municipal councils, and the Mysuru City Corporation are expected to exercise their franchise.