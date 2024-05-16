Council polls: ‘Rebel’ trouble for BJP

Former MLA and BJP leader K. Raghupathi Bhat, who had threatened to contest as a ‘rebel’ from South West Graduates’ constituency after being denied ticket by the party, has entered the poll fray filing his nomination papers as an independent.

Mr. Bhat filed his nomination at the Regional Commissioner’s office here as Thursday was the last date for filing the nominations for the ensuing elections.

The BJP has fielded Dhananjaya Sarji from the seat and he too filed his nomination papers on Thursday. He was accompanied by Opposition leader R. Ashok, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra.

Mr. Bhat was denied a ticket during the 2023 Assembly polls.

The BJP is facing rebellion not just in South West Graduates’ constituency but also in South West Teachers’ Constituency as Mr Harish Acharya, who was the ticket aspirant, has filed his nomination papers. He is contesting against JD(S)’s S.L. Bhoje Gowda, who is the alliance candidate of JD(S) and BJP from the constituency.

