Council polls: Polling between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m on June 3

Published - May 31, 2024 07:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The polling for Legislative Council elections will be held at 38 polling stations spread across Shivamogga district between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on June 3.

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade, who is also Assistant Returning Officer for the council polls, said that as many as 27,412 people of Shivamogga district were eligible to vote for the Karnataka South-West Graduates’ Constituency. Similarly, 4,365 teachers were eligible to vote for the Karnataka South-West Teachers’ Constituency.

The district administration has clamped prohibitory orders around all polling stations. The voters would get one day of special leave to cast their votes. They could carry any of the valid identity proofs, besides the card issued by the Election Commission, the Deputy Commissioner said.

The ballot boxes would be carried to Maharani Science College in Mysuru, where the counting of votes would be held.

