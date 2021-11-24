Council polls: Only 2 of 121 who have filed papers are women

As many as 121 people have filed their nomination papers for the elections to 25 seats of the Legislative Council from the Local Authorities’ constituencies. Tuesday was the last day for the process.

According to the Election Commission, only two of the 121 people are women, one each in Chikkamagaluru and Chitradurga. In all, 215 nomination papers have been received.

Vijayapura–Bagalkot Local Authorities’ constituency, where two people will be elected, has the highest number of candidates at 13, followed by Dharwad, which also has two seats, at 12 nominations. Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu, Chitradurga, Bidar, and Kalaburagi have three candidates each.

While the nomination papers will be scrutinised on Wednesday, the last date for withdrawal of nomination is November 26 after which the battle lines will be drawn clearly. The polling is scheduled for December 10 in which elected representatives of urban and rural local bodies will cast their vote and the results will be announced on December 14.