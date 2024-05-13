GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Council polls: Number of nominations touch 13

Published - May 13, 2024 10:12 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 13 candidates have filed their nominations so far for the elections to six seats of the Legislative Council from Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies. Biennial elections are being held for three seats each from the Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies on June 3. May 16 is the last day for filing nominations.

Three candidates from the BJP, two from the Congress and one from the JD(S) have filed nominations in addition to seven Independents.

Four candidates have filed their nominations from Bengaluru Graduates’ constituency, three from Karnataka South East Teachers’ constituency and two each from Karnataka North East Graduates’ and Karnataka South Teachers’ constituencies and one each from Karnataka South West Teachers’ and Karnataka South West Graduates’ constituencies.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who accompanied Congress candidates Ramoji Gowda (Graduates’) and B.T. Srinivas (Teachers’) during filing of their nominations, maintained that both of them would win. Pointing out that the Congress had announced the candidates six months in advance, he said it had helped them to effectively reach out to the voters.

Confusion in South Teachers’ constituency

Meanwhile, confusion prevails over the BJP-JD(S) alliance’s candidate from the South Teachers’ constituency with former Minister and JD(S) leader S.R. Mahesh claiming that the BJP has given up the seat to JD(S) while E.C. Ningaraju, whose name had been announced as the candidate by the BJP, ruling out the possibility of changing his candidature by the party.

Mr. Mahesh, who is also the working president of the JD(S), claimed that the BJP leadership had decided to allow JD(S) to contest from South Teachers’ constituency as it had earlier held this seat. Marithibbe Gowda, who had been elected from this seat on JD(S) ticket, has moved to the Congress to contest on its ticket.

