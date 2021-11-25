Council polls: Many crorepatis in the fray

(From left) MAHANTESH KAVATAGIMATH, Kota Srinivasa Poojary, and Suraj Revanna

Bengaluru

25 November 2021 00:27 IST

Congress candidate Yusuf Sharif is the richest with declared assets of over ₹1,700 crore

Yusuf Sharif, 54-year-old realtor and Congress nominee from Bengaluru, has emerged as the richest candidate in the fray for the Legislature Council elections, with declared assets over ₹1,700 crore. JD(S) candidate from Bengaluru Rural and sitting council member H.M. Ramesh Gowda follows him with declared assets worth about ₹89 crore.

Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary has declared assets about ₹1.7 crore, among the lowest out of 121 candidates who filed nomination till Tuesday, the last date for filing nomination.

Breakup of riches

In the affidavit filed as part of filing nomination papers for the Council elections from Bengaluru Local Authorities constituency, Mr. Sharif has declared family’s movable assets, including vehicles and jewellery and cash, to be around ₹100.07 crore. He has declared immovable assets worth ₹1,643 crore, including parcels of land and other non-agriculture properties worth ₹1,593 crore. Totally, he has declared assets worth ₹1,741 crore against a liability of ₹67.24 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Sharif’s opponent and BJP candidate H.S. Gopinath has declared assets worth ₹64.74 crore, including ₹5.44 crore movable assets. Mr. Ranganath’s residential assets account for ₹34.68 crore and agriculture land worth ₹27.08 crore. He has declared a liability of ₹2.88 crore.

JD(S) candidate Mr. Ramesh Gowda has declared his family assets to be ₹89.42 crore, including ₹3.82 crore movable assets. He and his wife Ramya Ramesh have liabilities of ₹11.23 crore. Mr. Gowda’s opponent and Congress candidate S. Ravi has declared assets worth ₹7.74 crore and liabilities of ₹1.96 crore.

HDD’s grandson

Suraj Revanna, JD(S) candidate from Hassan and grandson of party patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda, who is making his debut in electoral politics, has declared assets worth ₹65.25 crore, including movable assets worth ₹3.53 crore. He has declared a liability of ₹14.97 crore. His Congress opponent M. Shankar has assets worth ₹14.47 crore against liabilities of ₹13.39 crore.

In Belagavi, Channaraja B. Hattiholi, Congress nominee and brother of legislator Lakshmi Hebbalkar, has assets worth ₹32.93 crore, including movable assets worth ₹20.98 crore and a liability of ₹5.75 crore. Lakhan Jarkiholi, from the powerful Jarkiholi clan, has assets worth ₹35.23 crore, including movable assets worth ₹14.86 crore, against a liability of ₹4 crore. He is contesting as an Independent. Sitting member of BJP and Chief Whip Mahantesh Kavatagimath has declared assets worth ₹16.17 crore against liabilities of ₹4.87 crore.

In Chikkamagalur, Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council and BJP nominee M.K. Pranesh has declared assets worth ₹9.14 crore, including movable assets worth ₹2.18 crore, and liabilities of ₹1 crore. In Vijayapura-Bagalkot Local Authorities constituency, Sunilgouda Patil, Congress candidate and brother of party heavyweight M.B. Patil, has declared assets worth ₹34.53 crore that includes movable assets worth ₹14.69 crore. The sitting member has liabilities of ₹9.8 crore.

D.S. Arun, BJP candidate from Shivamogga and son of former Council Chairman D.H. Shankarmurthy, has declared assets worth ₹18.15 crore, including movable assets of ₹2.48 crore, and liabilities of ₹1.66 crore.