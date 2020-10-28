Council polls: Leave for eligible voters

The State government has instructed the Heads of all government and private establishments in 18 districts, where biennial elections are being held for the Legislative Council on Wednesday, to provide special leave to staff (graduates and teachers) if they are voters so that they can exercise their franchise.

A notification on Tuesday said eligible voters (graduates and teachers) should be provided special leave. The polls are being held for four seats in the council from the constituencies of teachers and graduates.

The districts going to polls on Wednesday are Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chickballapur, and Davanagere barring Channagiri and Honnali taluks (Karnataka South West Graduates’ Constituency); Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, and Uttara Kannada (Karnataka West Teachers’ Constituency); Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, and Ballari (Karnataka North East Teachers’ Constituency); and Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, and Ramanagaram (Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency).