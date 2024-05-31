Council polls: Lakshman seeks teachers’ support to Congress

Congress candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha Constituency and KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshman on Friday urged the teachers to support the Congress party in the elections to the Legislative Council from three teachers’ and three graduates’ constituencies scheduled on June 3 and expressed confidence that the Congress government will fulfil their demands, including implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS) and the 7th pay commission report.

“It was Mr. Siddaramaiah, who during his last term as the Chief Minister, implemented the 6th pay commission report. The Bommai government did not implement the 7th pay commission report in full but announced the interim relief. Now the report is before Mr .Siddaramaiah, who is again the Chief Minister. The teachers have to keep faith in the Congress government. Teachers have to support the Congress candidates in the elections to get their issues resolved since the party is in power in the State,” he told a press conference here.

South Teachers Constituency comprising Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, and Hassan are also going to polls on June 3.

He expressed confidence that the decision that will be taken by the government in the coming days will not disappoint teachers. The Congress has promised in its manifesto to implement the old pension scheme and it is committed to its words, he added.

Mr Lakshman said the teachers will have to support the Congress to retain the sanctity of the elections. “There are rumours that teachers are being offered bribes in return for votes. This is an awful situation. What will happen to the plight of the teachers’ constituency if such practices happen to win votes,” he asked.

He urged the teachers not to yield to such tactics from the rival parties and cast their vote against those who are indulging in such alleged “unethical” practices to garner votes.

Referring to the reported statement of a former JD(S) MLA that the JD(S) and BJP alliance candidate K. Vivekananda was a “silent worker” and not a “speechmaker”, he said the upper house needs people who speak and highlight issues, and participate in debates. “If the MLC keeps silent in the house, who will speak on behalf of teachers,” he asked.

Without naming G.T. Deve Gowda, the JD(S) MLA, Mr. Lakshman said the MLA has said that he will strive for resolving teachers’ problems in return for their support to the alliance candidate. “Could he please list out the problems he solved when he was the Higher Education Minister in the Congress and the JD(S) coalition government,” he questioned.