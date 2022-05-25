Council polls: KRRS-backed candidate jumps into fray

Farmer and activist Prasanna N. Gowda backed by various groups led by Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS), DSS, AAP etc jumped into the fray for the elections to the Legislative Council from the South Graduates constituency. He filed his nomination papers here on Wednesday..

The candidate resorted to crowd-funding of sorts to remit the security deposit and party workers and activists pitched in with cash to mobilise the funds.

The KRRS leaders approached the public near the Town Hall and raised more than Rs.18,000 as against Rs.10,000 required as security deposit.

Mr. Prasanna Gowda said most workers pitched in with ₹10 to ₹50 to ensure that the deposit amount was collected. He said the feedback was encouraging and expressed confidence of winning the polls. ‘’We are working at the grassroots since years and it is not a one-off campaign. Also, I have met nearly 90,000 graduates over the last many days including nearly 30,000 agricultural and engineering graduates who have promised to back me’’, said Mr. Prasanna Gowda.

The KRRS leaders also claimed that a lot of graduates and youngsters desire for a change from the present brand of politics. Mr.Prasanna said the country was in the grip of politicians and businessmen who made laws to suit them while ignoring the issues confronting the farmers, the economically downtrodden and workers in the unorganised sector.

Kannada writer Devanur Mahadeva who backed his candidature said Mr. Prasanna Gowda was a fit candidate to be backed by the KRRS and other progressive groups. Claiming to know him since many hears, Mr. Mahadeva said that Mr. Prasanna Gowda had worked hard for rejuvenation of lakes and on rural issues apart from being involved in the activities of the KRRS.