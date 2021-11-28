Council polls: JD(S) to decide on support to BJP in a couple of days

The JD(S) will decide whether to transfer its votes to BJP in constituencies it is not contesting in a couple of days.

“Senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa said that he has placed the proposal on seeking JD(S) help and is waiting for my response. We will decide on the proposal in a day or two,” JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy told presspersons at Kolar.

While polls are being held for 25 seats in Legislative Council from 20 Local Authorities constituencies across the State, JD(S) had decided to field candidates for seven seats. On Saturday, it withdrew its candidate from Kodagu Local Authorities, reducing its contest to six constituencies. Mr. Kumaraswamy also clarified that so far he has not said anywhere that the JD(S) would support BJP. “My statements at Chickballapur have been misunderstoodNo other leader from BJP except Mr. Yediyurappa has sought our help.” “We will take a decision that will help our candidates win the elections,” he said. “The party has fielded candidates only in constituencies where we are capable of winning since our focus will remain on the 2023 Assembly elections,” he added.

Recent statements by Mr. Yediyurappa seeking JD(S) support had raised eyebrows, and critics pointed out that it was another example to show that the JD(S) and BJP had a secret pact. Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, have been terming JD(S) as “B team” of BJP since the 2018 Assembly elections.

Sources close to Mr. Yediyurappa said, “In any case, they have to vote for someone. So Mr. Yediyurappa had sought those votes for BJP. Formally, he has not met anyone in JD(S).”