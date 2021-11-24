Council polls: JD(S) to contest in seven seats

Bengaluru

24 November 2021 02:14 IST

The JD(S), which was last to announce its list of candidates for the Legislative Council polls, will be contesting for seven seats out of the 25 for which elections are being held.

While four of its members are retiring on January 5, only Appaji Gowda has been re-nominated to contest from Mandya. Of the three other incumbent members Sandesh Nagaraj and C.R. Manohar had sought ticket from the BJP, which has been denied, another member, Kanthraj, was not given the ticket by the JD(S).

Party patriarch’s grandson Sooraj Revanna will be making his electoral debut from Hassan while incumbent MLC H.M. Ramesh Gowda will be contesting from Bangalore Rural. The term of Mr. Ramesh Gowda, elected from the Legislative Assembly constituency, is also coming to an end shortly.

