Council polls: JD(S) candidate Vivekananda elected from South Teachers constituency, setback for Congress

The Janata Dal (Secular) candidate K. Vivekananda was declared elected to the Legislative Council from South Teachers constituency on Thursday in what has come as a double whammy for the Congress from the south Karnataka region.

He defeated four-time MLC Marithibbe Gowda of the Congress. Mr. Vivekananda established an early lead from the first round of counting itself and mustered 3757 votes against 2479 votes polled by Mr. Gowda. There were 11 candidates in the fray but it turned out to be a two-horse race with former MLA Mr.Vatal Nagaraj trailing behind in the 5th place with 36 votes after the first round of counting.

At the end of the second round, Mr. Vivekananda extended his lead and polled 7916 votes against 4658 votes secured by Mr.Marithibbe Gowda. At the end of the third round of counting Mr. Vivekananda was leading with 10823 first preference votes against 6201 votes polled by Mr. Gowda.

For the elections to the Council from the South Teachers constituency, there were 21,549 voters from educational institutions in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, and Hassan districts of whom 18986 voters had exercised their franchise.

Incidentally, Mr. Marithibbe Gowda had won as a JD(S) candidate last time but had switched sides after falling out with the party leaders, resigned as an MLC in March 2024 and joined the Congress.

This is the third in a series of defeats suffered by the Congress from the Mysuru region as the former Chief Minister and JD(S) state president. H.D. Kumaraswamy won the Mandya Parliamentary seat on Tuesday while Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the BJP won the Mysuru Lok Sabha seat.

Though E.C. Ningaraju of the BJP had filed his nominations from the South Teachers Constituency, he withdrew from the fray. The BJP allied with the JD(S) for the parliamentary polls, decided to support Mr. Vivekananda in keeping with the obligation of backing its partner in alliance, in the council polls as well.

The results favouring the NDA are further expected to boost the alliance partnership as the JD(S) is struggling to regain its space in the region’s political landscape while the BJP is trying to find a foothold and extend its sphere of influence.

The defeat of the Congress candidates in the two elections will also be an embarrassment to the party as the Mysuru-Mandya belt is also the home turf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Besides, the three districts along with Kodagu- have emerged as a Congress fortress in the Assembly elections held in 2023. The results will also have a bearing on the respective strengths of the Congress and the BJP-JD(S) alliance in the upper house which will be critical to ensure the passage of bills.