Council polls: JD (S) wins in two teachers’ constituencies

After registering morale-boosting victories in Kolar and Mandya in the Lok Sabha elections, the Janata Dal (S) has won both the seats it contested in the Legislative Council polls.

The party’s candidate K. Vivekananda defeated four-time MLC Marithibbe Gowda, a prominent JD (S) face in the Upper House till recently who had switched over to Congress ahead of polls, in the South Teachers’ constituency by a margin of 1,278 votes. While Mr. Vivekananda polled 3,757 votes, Mr. Gowda could manage 2,479 votes.

In the Karnataka South West Teachers’, incumbent MLC S.L. Bhoje Gowda, who secured 9,829 votes, defeated his Congress rival K.K. Manjunath Kumar by a margin of 5,267 votes. Mr. Kumar bagged 4,562 votes.

The rebel BJP candidate in the fray S.R. Harish Acharya, who polled 2,101 votes, was relegated to the third position. The saffron party had let its alliance partner JD (S) contest the seat.

Results awaited

At the time of going to the press, counting in four other constituencies was still in progress. A total of three graduates and three teachers’ constituencies went to the polls as the tenures of the members are coming to an end. The results of the seats where counting is still in progress is expected to come later by Thursday midnight.

According to election officials, the delay is due to the use of ballot paper and also the counting of preferential voting system.

Dhananjaya Sarji, the BJP candidate in South West Graduates’ constituency, was leading by a margin of 3,586 votes against his nearest rival and BJP rebel Raghupati Bhat. While Dr. Sarji had polled 6,714 votes, Mr. Bhat, a former MLA who was expelled by the BJP, polled 3,128 votes. The Congress candidate and senior leader Ayanur Manjunath, who left BJP to join Janata Dal (Secular) and later to Congress, was trailing in the third place polling 2,434 votes.

The incumbent BJP MLC A. Deve Gowda was trailing in Bangalore Graduates’ constituency against his Congress rival Ramoji Gowda by a margin of 579 votes at the end of third round of counting. At the end of round three of counting, another BJP MLC Y.A. Narayanswamy, who polled 1,973 votes, was trailing by a margin of 800 votes behind his Congress rival D.T. Srinivas who had polled 2,773 votes in the South East Teachers’ constituency.

In the North East Graduates’ constituency, the BJP candidate Amarnath Patil had established a slender lead of 306 votes against incumbent Congress MLC Chandrashekar Patil at the end of first round.

