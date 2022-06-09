Council polls: Congress leader claims support from teachers

Congress leader R.M. Kuberappa has claimed that several teachers’ organisations, which wanted their long-pending problems resolved, had extended support to the candidature of Congress candidate Basavaraj Gurikar in the Council election from Karnataka West Teachers Constituency.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, Mr. Kuberappa said that despite Mr. Horatti’s continuous win, the issues concerning the teachers had remained unresolved. Mr. Kuberappa who has unsuccessfully contested Council election thrice against Mr. Horatti, twice as BJP candidate and once as an Independent, is now in Congress camp.

Mr. Kuberappa said that if Mr. Horatti managed to win for the record 8th time, it would be a record from Mr. Horatti but would mean empty stomach for the teachers. “Having represented them for 42 years, Mr. Horatti is now saying during campaign that he would speak to the government on the teachers’ issues,” he said.

He said that the teachers had been deprived of pension and problems of guest teachers had remained unresolved. The graduate teachers wanted change this time and they had decided to elect Mr. Gurikar who had always responded to the problems of teachers, he said.

He said various teachers’ organisations had extended support to Mr. Gurikar. President of Lecturers’ Association Thimmaiah Purle was present.