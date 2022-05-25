Council polls: Congress complains against bogus enrolment in south graduates’ constituency

Special Correspondent May 25, 2022 04:52 IST

The Congress has complained to the Election Commission against alleged bogus enrolment of voters for Legislative Council elections from the south graduates’ constituency.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana claimed that the Returning Officer for the elections – Regional Commissioner of Mysuru – had admitted that the full address of an estimated 40,000 voters, out of the total 1.33 lakh, were not available.

“How can you enroll voters without address? Are they bogus voters?” Mr. Lakshmana said, while accusing the BJP and the JD(S) of enrolling bogus voters.

Apart from a degree certificate and documents to authenticate completion of three years since completing graduation, the applications of persons to be enrolled in the voters’ list should be mandatorily accompanied by an address proof.

He urged the ECI to ensure that the address proof of each enrolled voter is verified and cross-checked before elections. “If the verification is not carried out, please don’t go for elections. If needed, postpone the elections,” he said.

If the addresses of each enrolled voter is not verified, the Congress will move the High Court for a stay on the elections, he added.

He also urged the ECI to take action against Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan for violating the election code of conduct by convening a meeting of college staff in the presence of senior officials of the district administration and allegedly directing them to cast their votes in favour of the BJP candidate.

He also expressed optimism of the victory of Congress candidate Madhu Madegowda. Unlike the BJP and the JD(S), there is no discontent in the Congress, which has backed his candidature.

In BJP, there were multiple aspirants, but the party chose to renominate M.V. Ravishankar, former chairperson of Mysuru Paints and Varnishes Ltd.

JD(S) MLC Marithibbe Gowda had openly rebelled against the party for nominating H.K. Ramu instead of long-time loyalist Keelara Jayaram. Mr. Gowda had also indicated that he would support the Congress in the ensuing elections, Mr. Lakshmana claimed.