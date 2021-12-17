Council polls: Cong. outsmarts BJP

Out of 99,062 voters, Congress secured 44,225 votes while BJP got 37,283

The Congress on Friday said it won 44.64% of votes in the biennial elections held to the 25 Karnataka Legislative Council seats from 20 Local Authorities’ Constituencies, which was more than 7% of the votes secured by the ruling BJP.

In the elections, both the Congress and the BJP won 11 seats each, while the JD(S) bagged two, and Independent one.

KPCC working president R. Dhurvanarayana said the Congress won 44.64% of votes against the BJP’s 37%. Out of 99,062 voters, the Congress secured 44,225 votes while the BJP secured 37,283 votes. Both parties fielded their candidates in 20 constituencies.

The JD(S), which fielded its nominees in six constituencies, secured just 10% votes (10,249 votes).

More than 99% voters of the total 99,062 in 25 constituencies exercised their franchise in the elections held on December 10.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Dhruvanarayana said JD(S) which has been boasting its dominance in the Old Mysore region suffered a severe loss of face. The Congress won a majority of seats in the region, he said.

The BJP too lost its bastion in Belagavi. The district has two MPs and 11 BJP MLAs. But the party candidate Mahantesh Kavatagimath was defeated by a margin of 1,286 votes in a double-member constituency against Channaraj B. Hattiholi of the Congress, he said.

In Hubballi-Dharwad constituency represented by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, the BJP secured second place. Despite just three MLAs, KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed won the highest votes against Pradeep Shettar, brother of former BJP Chief Minister and MLA Jagadish Shettar, the Congress leader said.

Besides Other Backward Classes, the dominant Lingayats and Vokkaligas supported the Congress in the elections, Mr. Dhurvanarayan said, and expressed his confidence that the party would secure a majority of seats in 2023 Assembly elections.