Council polls: Cong. never fought for teachers, claims Srikante Gowda

Former JD(S) MLC K.T. Srikante Gowda, who was the key ticket aspirant from the JD(S) for the South Teachers’ Constituency, on Wednesday claimed that teachers in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, and Chamarajanagar districts favoured a change in their representation in the Legislative Council and expressed confidence of the victory of JD(S) and BJP alliance candidate K. Vivekananda.

Mr. Gowda, who was reportedly planning to contest as a “rebel” in the elections on being denied ticket but was later pacified by the JD(S) leadership to support Mr. Vivekananda in the elections, campaigned for the candidate in Mandya on Wednesday.

During a press conference in Mandya, Mr. Gowda claimed that he had fought more for teachers and their problem had been addressed through movements. “I was a ticket aspirant but now I am campaigning for the party. I appeal to all the teachers to support Mr. Vivekananda and cast their first preferential vote in his favour,” he appealed.

He claimed that the JD(S) always stood by the teachers. “The Congress never fought for teachers. The alliance candidates will romp home in the elections from both the South Teachers’ Constituency and South West Teachers’ Constituency,” the former MLC said.

“Our candidate’s victory in the elections may not be difficult as the teachers are looking for a new face for their representation,” he said, adding that the party will strive for the implementation of the 7th pay commission report, and the old pension scheme. These challenges have to be fought and the party will work in this direction if voted to power.

Former Minister and JD(S) leader C.S. Puttaraju said the Hassan pen drive case will not have any impact on the council polls. “It has in no way connected to the party. The case is before the SIT and the investigation is on. The party has already suspended the Hassan MP and the truth will come out after the investigation.”

He said the JD(S) and BJP combine have fielded K Vivekananda, a new face, in the elections and sought support for him.

“Srikante Gowda was the ticket aspirant but the party chose a new face. Srikante Gowda will get a higher position for abiding the party’s decision in the coming days. There is no question of leaving him. He is committed to our leaders’ assurance. There is no confusion in the party at the polls and all of us are working in unity for the victory of the candidate,” he replied.

He said Srikante Gowda will continue to work for the teachers. “Our candidate will win the polls,” he said, while expressing confidence in the party retaining the seat.

Former MLAs D.C. Thammanna, K. Annadani, Ravindra Srikantaiah, and other leaders of the party were present.

