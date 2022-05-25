Council polls: Cong. candidate files nomination

Party confident of win, says Siddaramaiah

Congress candidate in the ensuing elections to the Legislative Council from South Graduates constituency Madhu Made Gowda filing his nomination papers in Mysuru on Wednesday. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayan accompanied him. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Congress candidate for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Council from South Graduates constituency Madhu Made Gowda filed his nomination papers at the office of Regional Commissioner of Mysuru in the city on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president R. Dhruvanarayan, former Ministers H.C. Mahadevappa and N. Cheluvarayaswamy and a host of Congress leaders.

The Congress leaders marched to the Regional Commissioner’s office on Hunsur Road from the Congress office near City Railway station along with scores of supporters before the party candidate filed his nomination papers.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Siddaramaiah expressed confidence of the party candidate’s victory in the elections and said issues such as corruption, price rise, unemployment, and the woes of farmers and women will facilitate the victory of Mr. Madhu Made Gowda.

Earlier, addressing a meeting at the Congress office, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the party, which had taken the elections seriously, announced Mr. Made Gowda’s candidature early. He also said Mr. Madhu Made Gowda was trying to walk the path taken by his late father G. Made Gowda, a six-time MLA and two-time MP, who campaigned for the State’s farmers.

He called upon the party workers to meet the voters either by visiting them in their houses or offices and ask them to vote for the Congress that had not only brought freedom to the country, but also made India well-known the world over.

The Congress workers should also inform the voters about the failures of the BJP Government, which is not only “corrupt, but also anti-development and anti-people”, he said while accusing the BJP Government of being responsible for price rise and disharmony in the society. “If there is no law and order, there will be no development”, he said.

The party workers in Mysuru should work hard as the district had more than 54,000 voters followed by 44,000 from Mandya, 23,000 from Hassan and about 11,600 from Chamarajanagar.

Mr. Siddaramaiah claimed that the sitting MLC of JD(S) from the South Graduates constituency had opted out of the race during the ensuing elections because he was facing a rout. “Would he have opted out, had he known he will win?”, the Congress leader questioned.