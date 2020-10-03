Karnataka

Council polls: BJP names candidates

The BJP central leadership on Saturday announced candidates for the October 28 elections to the four Legislative Council seats. The party named Puttanna for Bengaluru Teachers constituency, Sashil Namoshi for North-east Teachers constituency, Chidananda Gowda for South-east Graduates constituency, and S.V. Sankanur for West Graduates constituency.

The BJP State unit’s core committee had recommended these names.

