Karnataka

Council polls: BJP expels rebel candidate

The Bharatiya Janata Party has expelled D.T. Srinivas, who has remained in the fray as a rebel candidate in the elections to the Legislative Council from the Karnataka South-east Graduates constituency.

Mr. Srinivas, who is also husband of party Poornima Srinivas, MLA, had refused to fall in line when the party had denied ticket to him to contest the election. As he has failed to abide by the party’s direction to withdraw from the contest, the party has expelled him from his primary membership, said a press release by party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

