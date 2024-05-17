Council polls: BJP candidate promises to withdraw and extend support to JD(S) nominee

The BJP nominee for the elections to the Legislative Council from South Teachers’ constituency, E.C. Ningaraju, announced his support to JD(S) candidate K. Vivekananda on Friday in a bid to end the confusion that had arisen over the alliance’s candidate in the constituency.

Mr. Ningaraju, who had already filed his nomination papers for the elections, had been convinced by the BJP leadership to withdraw from the contest in favour of the JD(S) candidate.

At a press conference attended by leaders of both BJP and JD(S) leaders in Mysuru on Friday, Mr. Ningaraju said he was extending support to Mr. Vivekananda to honour the BJP’s alliance with JD(S) and strengthen party’s State president B.Y. Vijayendra’s hands.

BJP leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok, who was present when Mr. Vivekananda filed his nomination papers on Thursday, said Mr. Ningaraju will withdraw from the electoral race as Mr. Vivekananda was the joint candidate of the BJP and JD (S) alliance. The last date for withdrawal of candidature for the elections is May 20.

What caused confusion

The BJP’s central election committee had announced Mr. Ningaraju as the candidate for the constituency on May 11. But, the party as part of the seat-sharing arrangement later conceded the seat to JD (S), which has fielded Mr. Vivekananda. After Mr. Ashok spoke to Mr. Ningaraju on Thursday, Mr. Vijayendra had contacted him on Friday and convinced him to withdraw from the fray.

JD (S) leader G.T. Deve Gowda, who was also present on the occasion, said Mr. Ningaraju’s decision to extend support to Mr. Vivekananda showed that the alliance between BJP and JD (S) was not only strong, but will also continue in future.

To a question on the reason for the confusion, Mr. Gowda said a decision had been taken at a co-ordination committee meeting of the two parties earlier that two out of the six Legislative Council constituencies going to polls will be left for the JD (S).

How it was sorted out

The constituencies allocated to the JD (S) included South West Teachers’ and South Teachers’ that were held by the party. As Marithibbe Gowda, who had won as JD (S) candidate from South Teachers’ constituency had quit the party and joined the Congress, and the JD (S) had not chosen its candidate yet, but the BJP leadership had allocated the constituency to its candidate. Later, JD (S) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy spoke to the BJP leadership and convinced them to cede the seat, he said.

To a question on the disappointment among former MLC K.T. Srikante Gowda and his supporters over the denial of party ticket to him, Mr. Deve Gowda said the former MLC will himself lead the campaign for Mr. Vivekananda. He said the party had chosen Mr. Vivekananda over Mr. Srikante Gowda as the latter had already served as an MLC and there was a need to give an opportunity to other party workers.

