ADVERTISEMENT

Council polls: 34 candidates from three constituencies

Published - May 16, 2024 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The process of filing the nomination papers for the Legislative Council polls concluded here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the South Teachers’ Constituency, a total of 13 candidates have filed their nomination papers. They include eight independents. K. Vivekananda is the JD(S) and BJP alliance candidate and former MLC Maritebbe Gowda is the Congress candidate among others. Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha leader Vatal Nagaraj has entered the poll race filing his nomination papers on Thursday.

Ten candidates have filed their nominations for South West Teachers’ Constituency. They include eight Independents. K.K. Manjunath Kumar of the Congress and S.L. Bhoje Gowda of the JD(S) and BJP alliance are in the poll fray among others. S.R. Harish Acharya is an Independent candidate.

Eleven candidates are in the poll fray in South West Graduates’ constituency. The candidates include eight Independents. Ayanur Manjunath of the Congress and Dhananjaya Sarji of BJP are in the fray along with former MLA Raghupathi Bhat who is an independent.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

May 20 is the last date for withdrawing the nominations and the scrutiny of the papers will take place on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US