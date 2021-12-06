Council poll pact: JD(S) to announce stand on Monday

H.D. Kumaraswamy

Mysuru

06 December 2021 01:26 IST

Kumaraswamy admits that Yediyurappa had called him over the phone to seek his party’s support in some constituencies

As the day of polling for the elections to the Legislative Council from 20 constituencies comes closer, a pact between the Janata Dal (Secular) and the BJP still seems to be intriguing even though leaders of the regional party are indicating an understanding between the two parties.

On Sunday, JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy ruled out the possibility of the party extending support to the Congress in the elections, but admitted to BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa contacting him for the party’s support.

Fielding reporters’ queries in Mysuru on Sunday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the Congress had not approached the JD(S) seeking its support. “There have been no requests from the Congress for support either from the local level or the State level. Also, the party’s State leadership has not treated us respectably,” the JD(S) leader said.

Advertising

Advertising

While taking a decision on the party’s stand on extending support to other parties in constituencies where the JD(S) had not fielded its candidates, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the party would consider the respect given by parties to its political strength. “I can’t go after parties and offer support to them even if they have not sought it,” he said.

Though a final decision on the party’s stand on extending support has not been taken yet, Mr. Kumaraswamy said Mr. Yediyurappa had not only publicly sought the JD(S) support in constituencies where the party has not fielded its candidates, but also called him on the phone to request the same. “He is the only one from their party who has spoken to me in the regard,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said while referring to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement that Mr. Yediyurappa will discuss the issue with him.

However, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the party would announce its stand on the issue at a press conference to be convened in Bengaluru on Monday. While there is a triangular contest in six constituencies, where JD(S) candidates are in the fray, the Congress and the BJP are pitted against each other in the remaining.

Meanwhile, Mr. Yediyurappa on Sunday clarified that the party had not entered into any alliance with the JD(S) at the State level, but had merely sought support in constituencies where the regional party had not fielded its candidates.

At a meeting to campaign for party candidate Raghu Kautilya in Mysuru, Mr. Yediyurappa said there was no tie-up with the JD(S). The party had only sought the support of the JD(S) in constituencies where it had not fielded candidates.