Council passes bill to set up Ayush University

A few members of the Legislative Council questioned the necessity of setting up Ayush University, which will cover all the Ayush institutes that are now operating under Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

Participating in a debate on the Bill on the establishment of the university, JD(S) member Marithibbe Gowda said there was no need for another university when all Ayush institutes are being managed by RGUHS. “If you separate Ayush institutes and set up one more university, a day would come when you face demands for setting up separate university for pharmacy, dental sciences, homeopathy and other similar institutions. This is not a good trend. You have already spent a huge amount of money for Folklore University, Music University and Sanskrit University, where only a few students have enrolled,” he said.

Congress member C.M. Ibrahim wanted to know why the government is setting up the university when the Ayush form of medicine is not accepted by insurance companies. “I have been following ayurveda since my childhood. But, I cannot take reimbursement for my treatment at Ayush institutes. First, give directions to insurance companies to recognise the Ayush form of medicine,” he said.

Leader of Opposition S.R. Patil, BJP members Mahantesh Kavatagimath, N. Ravi Kumar and others welcomed the Bill.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar, who piloted the Bill, said the university would come up at Sogane in Shivamogga district. The State Government had earmarked 100 acres of land for the university. The university would help research in Ayush and promote alternative forms of medicine.

The Council passed the Bill.