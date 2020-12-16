Council fracas: All parties await Governor’s move

Deputy Chairman Dharme Gowda was physically dragged out of the chair of Chairman by Congress members at the Legislative Council in Bengaluru on Tuesday. File photo

16 December 2020 22:38 IST

While the Governor is seeking legal advice, Advocate-General has opined that Council can be reconvened, says BJP

A day after the ruckus in Karnataka Legislative Council over taking up no-confidence motion against chairman K. Prathapchandra Shetty, the BJP is awaiting the word from Governor Vajubhai R. Vala over the reconvening of the session.

“The Governor is also seeking legal advice on the issue, while the Advocate-General has given his opinion that the Council can be reconvened. We are awaiting word from the Governor and we are hopeful that he will take a decision within a week,” N. Ravikumar, BJP spokesperson and MLC, told The Hindu. “At the moment, we are not keen on taking the legal route,” he added.

Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said the petition had requested the Governor, as per Article 175 of the Constitution, to direct Mr. Shetty to either resign or make arrangements for discussion of the matter in the Council again.

Advertising

Advertising

Motion closed: Cong.

The Congress sources said the party would not make any move after Tuesday’s incident. Sources maintained that the notice of no-confidence motion had been “closed” with the response of the chairman, and that a fresh notice had to be given now. “Once the House is adjourned sine die, the same notice, which has been closed, cannot be taken up again. Let us see if a fresh notice is given when the next session is convened,” said a Congress leader.

Meanwhile, former Law Minister and former Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council M.C. Nanaiah felt that the legal move cannot be taken up as it is the House that has to decide on it. “Courts cannot intervene and it is very difficult. It is the proceedings of the House. Legislature is absolutely independent of the judiciary. These are internal matter,” said the veteran politician.

On the role of the Governor, Mr. Nanaiah acknowledged that the Governor has the power to summon the House. “However, in this particular issue, the House has been adjourned sine die. In this matter, the Governor has got no power. Only after the House is prorogued, subsequently calling the House becomes the prerogative of the Governor and a date is fixed.”

Expressing dismay over the developments on Tuesday, which saw the chairman being locked out by the BJP and the Congress members trying to unseat the deputy chairman who had occupied the place, Mr. Nanaiah said it was “a big Constitutional lapse” that has lowered the dignity and sanctity of the House. “Senior Ministers were in the House. They should have advised the deputy chairman. They should have allowed the House to function. Over a period of time, the Karnataka legislature had earned a good name. Such developments have marred the reputation and it is an irreparable loss,” he said. He suggested that leaders of all political parties should now join together to ensure that a similar situation of chaos is not repeated. “A resolution is possible involving all parties,” he said.

Horatti apologises for conduct of MLCs

Senior-most member in the Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, who has been elected a record seven times, on Wednesday tendered apology to the people on behalf of the Council for the unsavory incidents that took place on Tuesday.

In an open letter, he said the Council with a history of 113 years, which was started by Maharajas of Mysuru, has been called the best Council in the country. “Tuesday’s incident is a black mark on the Council and people believe that the dignity and respect of the Council has come down. Many senior legislators are feeling hurt at the developments and believe that people may not forgive us. We will make all efforts to protect the dignity of the House. On behalf of the Council I tender apology over yesterday’s incident,” he said in the open letter.