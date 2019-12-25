Council elections: Namoshi urges teachers to enrol in electoral list

The former MLC Shashil G. Namoshi has urged teachers working in the seven districts of North-East constituency to enrol their names in the electoral list for the teacher’ constituency of the Legislative Council before January 10, 2020.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, Mr. Namoshi said that officials were misleading teachers about eligibility criteria and registration procedures. “Officials are confusing the applicants by asking for a minimum of six years of service to register their names; but you need to have completed only three years of service to be eligible for enrolment,” he said.

Providing the latest data on enrolment in Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Ballari, Harapanahalli and Koppal, which come under the North-East teachers’ constituency, Mr. Namoshi said that only 65% of teachers have enrolled compared to the last election in 2014.

In 2014, as many as 31,635 applicants had enrolled in the electoral list; this time, only 20,756 have so far. In Kalaburagi constituency, only 6,309 have enrolled, whereas in 2014 as many as 9,742 teachers had. In Bidar, only 3,815 applicants have enrolled as compared to 6,877 in 2014.

Teachers can register in nearby schools or colleges. The name will appear in the list based on the jurisdiction in which the teacher resides, not where he or she works.

Mr. Namoshi also requested the Regional Commissioner’s office to release the draft electoral list in Excel format instead of PDF.

He said that the BJP core committee would finalise candidates. Mr. Namoshi exuded confidence that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel would repose faith in him and give him ticket.

He also welcomed the steps taken by Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar to ensure that the interests of teachers are taken care of. He demanded that the new pension scheme be scrapped in the interest of all government employees and the old pension scheme restored. Employees appointed post April 1, 2006 were neither included in the new pension scheme nor the old pension scheme.