Council elections: Candidates in fray pitch their poll plank

With elections to the Legislative Council from the South Teachers constituency slated to be held on June 3,a section of candidates in fray averred to resolve issues plaguing the education sector and the teaching community, here on Friday.

At an interactive session organised by the Mysuru District Journalists Association in Mysuru, four of the candidates spoke at length on key issues including vacancies, opposition to the New Pension Scheme, the practice of hiring teachers on a contract basis etc., and said that these were having a negative bearing on the standard of education in general.

Marithibbe Gowda who is seeking re-election for the fifth time said that 42,000 teacher posts were vacant in the State and some of the varsities of Karnataka including the University of Mysore, has seen a decline in the standards.

Mr. Gowda said that teachers who were promoted 18 years to 20 years ago were stagnant in their respective positions with no hopes of higher remuneration, and here was vehement opposition to the New Pension Scheme among the teachers. Lack of job security was plaguing a large section of teachers who were recruited on a contract basis.

H.R. Mahesh, a teacher took a swipe at Marithibbe Gowda and said that those highlighting the problems were part of it as their stint for 24 years as an MLC had not made a difference to the wellbeing of the teachers.

Mr. Mahesh said the number of permanent faculty in the varsities 24 years ago was 70 per cent and only 30 per cent were on temporary rolls. But in the present times, 70 per cent of the teaching staff were temporary, while only 30 per cent were full-time staff, and naturally the standards in the varsities and educational institutions have declined. He questioned the need to re-elect someone whose intervention for 24 years did not make a difference.

He also lashed out at the Congress, the BJP, and the Janata Dal (Secular) for ignoring education sector and using teachers in non-academic programmes. “Teachers have been ignored and taken for granted by the successive governments,” Mr. Mahesh added.

Former MLC K.C. Puttasiddashetty said that no teacher has been appointed in the State since 2022 and described guest lecturers as “modern-day version of slaves”. Though it is stipulated that the State government should invest 6 per cent of the State GDP towards education none of the past governments had cared to implement it, he added.

Mr. Shetty said the situation was grim in rural educational institutions with decrepit buildings and absence of toilets and questioned Mr. Marithibbe Gowda for the present state of affairs.

He also hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and said that though he had promised to revert to Old Pension Scheme before the Assembly elections last year, he has failed to implement it. ‘’Failure to recruit teachers has forced many a B.Ed graduates to becoming vendors and contributed to unemployment,” said Mr.Shetty.

Kannada activist and former MLA Vatal Nagaraj said that elections have been reduced to display of money and muscle power and questioned their sanctity.