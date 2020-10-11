Council election: ‘JD(S) will seek votes on work done’

JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday.

HUBBALLI

11 October 2020 00:08 IST

Former Minister and JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti has said that it was during the tenure of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy that more steps were taken to help graduates and address issues concerning teachers and youths, and on this basis they would seek votes in the council election.

Addressing presspersons along with JD(S) national general secretary N.H. Konaraddi, other office bearers Gururaj Hunasimarad and Rajanna Koravi, Mr. Horatti said unlike the other candidates in the council election, the JD(S) would be seeking votes on its work and was ready to answer all the queries of the voters.

“We have documents on what we did for teachers and graduates, on the recruitment that we conducted, grants extended to educational institutions, and various agitations for the sake of graduates and teachers. What happened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of two crore jobs? What has the BJP done for teachers and graduates? Let them come for an open debate, we will participate with all the documents,” he said.

Mr. Horatti admitted that there was a lack of interest among the graduate voters to enrol themselves in the voters’ list because of which there were just over 92,000 voters in the constituency although graduates in the region exceeded four lakh.

On the election plan, he said the party had set up district committees and zone committees to take up canvassing. “Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the election strategy will be changed and one-to-one contact will be made to appeal for votes. Other modes of communication to reach out to the electorate will also be done,” he said, adding that considering the work done by the party, they were canvassing with the hope of a win.

Mr. Konaraddi said JD(S) had given ticket to party workers and would seek votes based on its work. Although the BJP, the Congress and other parties had made promises, it was only JD(S) which had addressed the problems of teachers and graduates, he said.

JD(S) candidate for Karnataka West Graduates’ Constituency Shivashankar Kallaur said voters were disappointed with present MLC S.V. Sankanur who was seeking re-election. “In the last six years, he has done nothing for the graduates except giving memoranda. He has failed to meet the expectations and that’s the reason the voters have now launched the campaign to oust Prof. Sankanur,” he said.