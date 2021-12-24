Council Chairman wants Legislators’ Home, Secretariat in Belagavi

Belagavi

24 December 2021 14:59 IST

Basavaraj Horatti also wants a secretariat

Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti has stressed on the need for construction of a Legislators’ Home and a secretariat building in Belagavi.

Speaking to mediapersons on December 24, Mr. Horatti said he had appealed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to construct an LH and a secretariat. “Recently, I had visited Shimla (Himachal Pradesh). There an LH has been built in Dharamshala where the legislature session is held. Similarly, an LH has been built in Nagpur in Maharashtra,” he said.

The Chairman is of the opinion that the legislature session should be held at least twice a year in Belagavi. “If not twice, the duration of the session should be longer,” he said.

Mr. Horatti said there were meaningful discussions on various issues in the last 10 days in the Council. As many as 74 members attended the session and the discussion on north Karnataka issues was as long as 11 hours.

As many as nine Bills that were approved by the Assembly had been passed by the Council. The government responded to 134 questions on the floor of the House and written replies were given to 792 questions.

The Council would conduct a training programme for new members on the functioning of the House. “I am confident that in the coming days, the quality of debates and participation of members will improve,” he said.