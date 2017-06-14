Council chairman post: JD(S) takes centre stage

Political activity has gathered momentum with the Janata Dal (Secular) taking centre stage after the Congress on Tuesday moved a resolution in the Legislative Council against Chairman D.H. Shankaramurthy. Both the Congress and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party are wooing the JD(S) to ensure that a person of their choice occupies the chairman’s post.

Congress, which has 33 members in the Council, needs the support of JD(S) to take the resolution forward. Late on Tuesday, KPCC president G. Parameshwara met JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda to seek his support. Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders, including Basavaraj Bommai and K.S. Eshwarappa, met JD(S) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy asking for his support to maintain status quo.

JD(S) leaders, however, continued to play their cards close to their chest. Mr. Kumaraswamy said that he had only “heard of” Congress leaders approaching his father and none had spoken to him yet.

Mr. Parameshwara later said that he would also be speaking to Mr. Kumaraswamy. “We will not reveal now whether the Congress will field its own candidate or support a JD(S) candidate,” he said.

Mr. Shankaramurthy, who admitted the resolution moved by eight Congress members and supported by more than 10 members, said that it will be taken up for voting in the next five days. The motion was moved under Rule 165 of the Rules and Procedures of the State Legislature and 183(C) of the Constitution.

While arguing that the move was “not in order” and he was “pained” by it, Mr. Shankaramurthy said he decided to allow the motion and take it up for voting “to uphold the dignity and honour of the House.” He said he did not occupy the position “by the mercy of Congress.”

Mr. Shankaramurthy added that he had occupied the chair because of the BJP to which he belongs and JD(S), which has an understanding with the BJP. “As of now, I am enjoying the support of members of both the parties,” he asserted. To unseat him, Mr. Shankaramurthy said the required number would be 38 (total seats 75, but one is vacant) and he too will cast his vote in case of tie.