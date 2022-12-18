  1. EPaper
Council Chairman election: Horatti likely to be official candidate

Sources say feelers have been sent to Congress not to field any candidate and enable unanimous election

December 18, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Bengaluru/Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

As the election to the post of Chairman of the Legislative Council is scheduled to be held on Wednesday in the winter session starting on Monday at Belagavi with pro tem Chairman Raghunath Rao Malkhapure and former Chairman Basavaraj Horatti in the race, sources close to the latter have claimed that the BJP has confirmed his candidature.

Former Chairman and a record eight-time legislator Basavaraj Horatti had joined BJP in June after being promised the post by the saffron party. However, despite the election being scheduled in monsoon session in September, the election did not take place as a section in the BJP had opposed Mr. Horatti’s candidature, citing him to be a newcomer to the party.

Sources close to Mr. Horatti claimed that the veteran Lingayat leader has been intimated that he would be the BJP official candidate in the election. “Mr. Horatti has been informed on Saturday that he will be the party candidate. He will file his nomination on Monday,” a source close to the leader said.

Sources also said that there are also informal efforts to convince the principal Opposition Congress not to field any candidate and enable the election to the chairman post to be held unanimously. “Upper House is house of elders. Politics can be avoided as Mr. Horatti is the senior-most member in the house. Feelers have been sent informally,” sources said.

In the 75-member Upper House, the BJP for the first time attained majority this year and has 39 members besides Mr. Malkhapure. Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) have 26 and 8 members, respectively, while there is one Independent.

Meanwhile, Mr. Malkhapure announced the details of the election at a press conference in Belagavi on Sunday. He, however, desisted from giving a direct reply when asked if he would contest the polls. “Sitting in the Chairman’s position, it is not proper for me to say whether I myself will be contesting the polls. You will know,” said Mr. Malkapure.

