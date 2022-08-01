Karnataka

Council bypolls: Chinchansur to be declared elected unopposed

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 01, 2022 20:46 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 20:46 IST

Former Minister Baburao Chinchansur of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to be declared elected unopposed to the Legislative Council as he is the only candidate to file nomination papers for the lone seat for which byelection is being held.

He filed his nomination on Monday, the last day for filing nominations, for the byelection to be held to fill the seat vacated by senior leader C.M. Ibrahim in the Legislative Council.

The nomination papers would be scrutinised on Tuesday when he would be declared elected unopposed if the papers are in order.

Mr. Chinchansur filed his papers in the presence of Karnataka BJP president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jhadav, MLA Rajakumar Patil and State BJP general secretary N. Ravi Kumar.

Mr. Chinchansur is a prominent Koli community leader from the Kalyana-Karnataka region.

