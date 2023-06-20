HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Council bypolls: All the three Congress candidates bound to be declared elected unopposed

June 20, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Congress candidate Jagadish Shettar submits his nomination papers for the MLC bypolls in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramiah, Deputy CM DK.. Shivakumar and Minister M.B. Patil, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Congress candidate Jagadish Shettar submits his nomination papers for the MLC bypolls in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramiah, Deputy CM DK.. Shivakumar and Minister M.B. Patil, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

All the three candidates from the ruling Congress who filed their nominations on Tuesday for the byelections to three seats of Legislative Council are expected to be declared elected unopposed if their nominations are in order as none others filed their nominations. 

Congress candidates Jagadish Shettar, Minister Bosreraju and Thippannappa Kamakanuru filed their nominations on Tuesday which was the last day for filing nominations. Their nominations would be scrutinised on Wednesday.  

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / political parties

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.