Council bypolls: All the three Congress candidates bound to be declared elected unopposed

June 20, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

All the three candidates from the ruling Congress who filed their nominations on Tuesday for the byelections to three seats of Legislative Council are expected to be declared elected unopposed if their nominations are in order as none others filed their nominations.

Congress candidates Jagadish Shettar, Minister Bosreraju and Thippannappa Kamakanuru filed their nominations on Tuesday which was the last day for filing nominations. Their nominations would be scrutinised on Wednesday.