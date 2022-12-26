Council adopts two Bills on land conversion and taluks

December 26, 2022 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Legislative Council on Monday adopted the Karnataka Land Revenue (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to simplify conversion of land, and Karnataka Border Area Development Authority (Amendment Bill) 2022, which proposes to empower the government to add, alter or omit taluks.

While the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority (Amendment Bill) was welcomed by the most members of the Council, the Opposition Congress and JD (S) expressed their reservations over the Bill that seeks to simplify conversion of land. However, both the Bills were adopted by voice vote.

Under the Bill seeking to simplify conversion of land, approval for conversion of land should be given by the Deputy Commissioner within 15 days from the receipt of an application.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad said he does not believe that the provisions of the Bill protect the interests of the poor. JD (S) member Marithibbe Gowda too opposed the provisions of the Bill, which he described as “pro-rich”.

However, Minister for Revenue R. Ashok said the government had brought in the Bill to reduce corruption. He also assured to consider the views of the Opposition members while framing the rules.

Both the Bills adopted by the Legislative Council on Monday had already been adopted by the Legislative Assembly.