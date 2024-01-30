Cottonian boys of 1974 batch go back to school dressed in uniforms

January 30, 2024 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

Around 25 former students of the Bishop Cottons Boys’ School, belonging to the class of 1974, returned to their alma mater along with their wives on 28 January, 2024. They turned up 50 years after passing out of the school, looking natty in their newly-stitched school uniforms.

Dressed in iconic khaki uniform and house badges, they took a nostalgic journey through the corridors and classrooms of the school, reliving cherished memories, said a release from the batch of 1974.

They saw the transition

The 1974 batch holds a unique place in the history of Bishop Cotton Boys’ School, as it is one of the few batches that witnessed the transition from British Wardens to Indian Principals. While the last Warden was Rev. I. L. Thomas, the first Principal was Mr. A. T. Balraj, the release said.

A photo session was also planned to capture the essence of their school days. The school Principal, Alistair R.A. Freese, had agreed to wear his teacher’s gown, adding a touch of authenticity to the celebration. He joined the old boys for a faculty-themed photo opportunity.

The big names

The release noted that among the distinguished alumni of the class of 1974 were two personalities from filmdom namely -- Prabhu Ganeshan, an accomplished Kollywood actor and producer, the son of the thespian Shivaji Ganeshan, and Lucky Ali, a renowned Bollywood singer, songwriter, composer, and actor, who is the son of the iconic Hindi film comedian, Mehmood of yesteryears.