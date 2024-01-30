GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cottonian boys of 1974 batch go back to school dressed in uniforms

The 1974 batch holds a unique place in the history of Bishop Cotton Boys’ School, as it is one of the few batches that witnessed the transition from British Wardens to Indian Principals

January 30, 2024 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The former students pose for a photo in front of the school.

The former students pose for a photo in front of the school. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Around 25 former students of the Bishop Cottons Boys’ School, belonging to the class of 1974, returned to their alma mater along with their wives on 28 January, 2024. They turned up 50 years after passing out of the school, looking natty in their newly-stitched school uniforms.

Dressed in iconic khaki uniform and house badges, they took a nostalgic journey through the corridors and classrooms of the school, reliving cherished memories, said a release from the batch of 1974.

They saw the transition

The 1974 batch holds a unique place in the history of Bishop Cotton Boys’ School, as it is one of the few batches that witnessed the transition from British Wardens to Indian Principals. While the last Warden was Rev. I. L. Thomas, the first Principal was Mr. A. T. Balraj, the release said.

A photo session was also planned to capture the essence of their school days. The school Principal, Alistair R.A. Freese, had agreed to wear his teacher’s gown, adding a touch of authenticity to the celebration. He joined the old boys for a faculty-themed photo opportunity.

The big names

The release noted that among the distinguished alumni of the class of 1974 were two personalities from filmdom namely -- Prabhu Ganeshan, an accomplished Kollywood actor and producer, the son of the thespian Shivaji Ganeshan, and Lucky Ali, a renowned Bollywood singer, songwriter, composer, and actor, who is the son of the iconic Hindi film comedian, Mehmood of yesteryears.

Related Topics

school / education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.