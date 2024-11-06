Cotton procurement centres under Central MSP Scheme opened in Yadgir district

Deputy Commissioner and Chairperson of District Task Force Committee B. Susheela has said that cotton procurement centres under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) Scheme of the Union government for 2024-25 have been announced/opened in the district and farmers can sell cotton at these centres.

In a release here, she said that the Hubballi unit of the Cotton Corporation of India Limited has been instructed to announce/open the procurement centres and complete the process for procurement of cotton.

“After inspection for quality, only 12 quintals of cotton per acre will be purchased under the scheme. Cotton will be rejected if it has beyond 12% moisture. The price of medium quality cotton has been fixed at ₹7,121 per quintal and the best quality will get ₹7,521 per quintal. Details about cotton cultivation must have been entered in farmers land records (RTC),” she added.

The following are the procurement centres announced/opened in the district: Soudagar Cotton Mill, Managanal village; Balaji Cotton Industries, Saidapur; R.S. Fibres, Maddarki; Manjit Cotton Mill, Gogi (K) and Aralahalli Cross; Basavajyothi Cotton and Ginning Factory, Aralahalli Cross; Basavaraj Sajjanshetty Cotton and Agro Industries, Hallisagar; Manikanth Cotton and Ginning Industries, Hulakal, and Jailaxmi Cotton Mills, Managanal village.

Banashankari Industries, Hallisagar, Manjunath Cotton Ginning Mill, Shahapur, Venkateshwar Agro Industries, Mandagalli, Mahalaxmi Agro Industries, Gogi (P), Sangameshwar Cotton Industries, Basanthapur, Shivashakti Cotton and Ginning Mill, Malla (B), Sandeep Agro Industries, Hadanur, K.B.N. Agro Industries, Naikal, Banadeshwar Cotton Industries, Kanekal, Rajendra Agro Industries, Yadgir, S.K. Industries, Yadgir, and R.R. Cotton Industries, Yadgir.